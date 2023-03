Usunięta z urzędu prezydent Brazylii stanie na czele banku BRICS

So far, Bitcoin is among the most successful cryptocurrencies. Millions of people and institutions are using Bitcoin today. Some are using it simply as an alternative to fiat currency. However, others are using Bitcoin as an investment asset. Either way, you should consider joining the bandwagon of Bitcoin.

You can start your Bitcoin journey by buying some Bitcoin. But you may not have the money to buy Bitcoin, considering its relatively high price. At the moment, the price of one Bitcoin is around $24,100. Not everyone could afford to pay such a high price for one Bitcoin. Moreover, the price cost will be higher if you buy many Bitcoins.