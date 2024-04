💬 #Zakharova: As many as 465 monuments to our heroic soldiers have been dismantled in Poland.

❌ It has set a shameful anti-record for erasing the memory of WWII and of the 600,000 Soviet soldiers who sacrificed their lives to save the Polish nation. pic.twitter.com/Bbo4J4ZdaE

