Podczas wojny w Górskim Karabachu 70% ormiańskich celów zniszczyły drony Bayraktar TB2

Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 UAVs started a new era in the history of war.

While the 2nd #Karabakh War which resulted in Armenia’s demand for a ceasefire after its huge losses, 69.3% of the military equipment of Armenia hit by Azerbaijan were directly destroyed by #BayraktarTB2. pic.twitter.com/XhXYOL2Gv3

— Clash Report (@clashreport) May 25, 2021