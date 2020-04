Wzmożona aktywność militarna Turcji na Morzu Śródziemnym

Turkish Navy has conducted Operational Readiness Trainings in Aegean Sea and East Mediterranean between 22-24 Apr 2020. pic.twitter.com/ZRpjqhBKoa

TCG SALİHREİS and İtalian frigate ITS V. FASAN operating in NATO Standing Maritime Group-2 and Turkish Navy units TCG GAZİANTEP and TCG RÜZGAR have conducted maritime trainings at Eastern Mediterranean on 23 April 2020. pic.twitter.com/jqELp8rZoW

— T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) April 24, 2020