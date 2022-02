Polski rynek wieprzowiny jest w zapaści. Import wzrósł czterokrotnie, a produkcja spada

👵🏽🚑 In the EU, for which 2020 estimates are available, social protection sickness & healthcare expenditure was highest in:

🇩🇪Germany: 11.2% of GDP

🇫🇷France: 10.0%

🇧🇪Belgium: 8.8%

Lowest in:

🇵🇱Poland: 4.8%

🇪🇪Estonia: 5.1%

🇱🇹Lithuania & 🇱🇻Latvia: 5.2%

