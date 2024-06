Ukraińscy kibice na Euro zaprezentowali oprawę z poległym żołnierzem Brygady Azowskiej [+FOTO/VIDEO]

⚽️ During the Ukraine-Belgium #Euro2024 match, fans unfurled a banner with a picture of a fallen Ukrainian soldier.

The image of Nazariy Hryntsevych, call sign “Hrenka,” was AI-generated from photos of 182 fallen Ukrainian soldiers who were fans of clubs in civilian life.… pic.twitter.com/KGRNDPvcLD

— Rubryka – Solutions from Ukraine (@RubrykaEng) June 26, 2024