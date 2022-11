Biały Dom popiera protesty przeciw obostrzeniom na COVID-19 w Chinach

The #Shanghai protestors have moved to an intersection closeby, chanting the now famous Beijing banner man slogan „We don’t want PCR tests, want freedom”

1 month ago, I wouldn’t have betted 10 Euro on the chance that people in 🇨🇳 would shout this out in the open today. pic.twitter.com/bBjXewzXpd

— Xifan Yang 杨希璠 (@yangxifan) November 27, 2022